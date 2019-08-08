YESTERDAY, more than 100 seasonal (contract) lifeguards participated in a swim test in the hope of securing a permanent position. BONGANI MBATHA African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - ETHEKWINI Municipality may face a lifeguard shortage in September and into the festive season if the demands of seasonal (contract) lifeguards are not met. On Wednesday some refused to participate in a permanent lifeguard swim test at Durban’s South Beach.

The four-part test would have guaranteed four out of more than 100 seasonal lifeguards a permanent post with the municipality.

One of those not participating in the test told the Daily News that all seasonal lifeguards were hired in December and worked every day because beaches were busy at this time.

Each beach would have about 18 lifeguards (a mix of seasonal and permanently employed) but after the festive season, seasonal lifeguards leave and at least eight permanent lifeguards remain.

“When we have grievances about permanent employment, they can’t meet us halfway. Instead, they just kick us out. But in December, they know they need us and they hire us because they know we’re poor,” he complained.

“We’re tired of being used by them. If they continue this, people will die at the beaches in December.”

Another lifeguard, who did not want to be named, said he had been a seasonal lifeguard at the municipality for more than 10 years with an equal amount of experience or more compared to his permanent counterparts.

He claimed each time the municipality had positions to fill, the municipality would only advertise between two to six posts.

“They shortlist more than 50 people for a small number of positions. They have said they are aware of our concerns but they have never produced a resolution or a way forward,” he said.

He felt the municipality should have an annual plan for the number of lifeguards it would permanently employ.

“If they have a plan, at least we’ll have something to look forward to and it would give hope to our families. We’re fighting for sustainability so that we can have a regular source of income,” he said.

“You can’t have 10 years in lifesaving with qualifications and not be considered.

In response, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the municipality was unaware of the hiring system for lifeguards.

