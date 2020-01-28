This follows Friday’s arrest and inclusion of new corruption charges against Sandile Ngcobo, the city’s deputy head of supply chain management.
Ngcobo, his wife, Vuyiswa, and three businessmen - Freedom Blose, Hlenga Sibisi and Mzwandile Dludla - were arrested and appeared before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday, on charges of corruption.
The arrest was part of investigations into alleged fraud in the R380 million Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender.
The IFP’s Mdu Nkosi said the arrests were not surprising and more officials should be investigated. Nkosi asked why officials whose signatures had approved the corrupt tenders were not arrested. “We believe there are many more people at the municipality and outside who are implicated in this DSW tender. You cannot have clean governance if you have corrupt officials working for you.”