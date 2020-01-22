Parties fume over eThekwini exco sitting cancellation









THE cancellation of Tuesday's eThekwini executive committee meeting without an explanation was an indication of the “total disregard” of the city’s citizens by mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, opposition parties said Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA) Durban - THE cancellation of Tuesday's eThekwini executive committee meeting without an explanation was an indication of the “total disregard” of the city’s citizens by mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, opposition parties said. The IFP further accused Kaunda of “pushing” his party’s agenda. IFP exco member Mdu Nkosi said he received a cancellation notice on Monday, giving no explanation. The notice, signed by city manager Sipho Nzuza and which the Daily News has seen, reads: “Kindly be advised that with the concurrence of His Worship, the Mayor, the Executive Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday 2020-01-21 has been cancelled”. Nkosi said the manner in which the meeting was cancelled was a new leadership style and new way of handling exco.

He said committees did not sit towards the end of last year and now an exco meeting was cancelled without explanation.

"It looks like (mayor) Kaunda is yearning for the mayoral executive system where the mayor can make unilateral decisions. He does things without consultation with opposition parties, yet we are expected to participate on calendar issues when they arise. It would seem that he is here to push his political party’s agenda,” Nkosi said yesterday.

Kaunda had said several times last year that eThekwini was the only city without an executive mayoral system.

Nkosi said there had been “little to no change” in the city’s service delivery programmes since Kaunda took office.

Contacted for clarity on the cancellation, Mluleki Mntungwa, the mayoral spokesperson, said he would call back with answers, but failed to do so. Called again later, his phone rang unanswered.

Thabani Mthethwa, the DA chief whip in eThekwini, said aside from the lack of a reason for the cancellation, there was a “crisis” in the city that the executive committee should deal with.

“We have raw sewerage running into people’s homes in various areas around the city. Some residential areas including Glenwood had no electricity for two days last week and these are issues exco should be attending to. The cancellation of exco meetings is a total disrespect of the residents of the city. Portfolio committee meetings were cancelled from around August to December 2019 and that did no good in terms of service delivery, because these committees are where community issues are discussed. We supported this new exco leadership when it was announced, but since it took over we haven’t seen much change; instead, the situation in the city is getting worse,” Mthethwa said.

Ricardo Mthembu, chairperson of the co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee in the KZN legislature, said they would follow up on the issue.

“We have no knowledge of this matter, but if meetings get cancelled, proper processes should be followed. The aggrieved parties should approach this committee when issues of this nature arise, because everyone is represented in this committee."

Daily News