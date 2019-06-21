MORE than 30 days after eThekwini Municipality’s deadline, a few election posters still remain on display in Durban.

Durban - THIRTY days have passed and some election posters still remain displayed on street poles all over eThekwini. The Daily News had last month reported the municipality saying that parties which did not remove their posters within 30 days would face penalties.

The general elections were held on May 8. Initially, parties had paid R200 a ward to hang up their posters, which was restricted to 800 posters a ward.

Last month, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela had said if there was a breach, the municipality would contact the relevant party and the removal of the posters would be carried out within two days after contact.

Should a party fail to comply, the municipality would remove the posters and the party concerned would pay costs at the rate of R50 a poster and their deposits would be forfeited to the municipality.

On Thursday, Mayisela said the city does not contact parties to remove signs but the municipality removed illegal signs and fined offenders who would also forfeit their deposits.

“Our signage inspectors do remove all illegal signs and they have started removing in different areas,” he added.

“Offenders for signs removed are fined. If we can’t trace offenders, we cannot send a fine.”

He said illegal signs were removed by inspectors but at the start of next month, the municipality would have new removal contractors per region as per the tender advertised.

“We have two inspectors for each region and they work with a removal contractor per region,” Mayisela said.

He explained that signage inspectors were allocated to different regions and they removed illegal signs as and when required. If they cannot remove signs, removal contractors assisted them.

On Thursday, the Daily News went around the city and found that a few election posters from various parties were still on the street poles or glued onto walls.

After the elections, the ANC, the IFP and the DA said they had started removing their posters and had hoped to finish before the 30 days was up.

Bheki Ntuli, ANC regional secretary, said the party had removed its posters but it was likely that the odd few were left behind by mistake.

Vusi Khoza, the EFF’s provincial chairperson, said as far as he knew, the party had removed its posters but if some remained, it would send a team to look into it.

Thobani Zikalala, Black First Land First provincial spokesperson, said it would look into posters left behind and engage with the municipality.

