Pathologist confirms KZN soldiers rifle killed his girldfriend's sister









THEMBINKOSI Ngcobo is accused of murder, 18 counts of attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Durban - THE forensic pathologist who examined the body of the woman who was shot and killed, allegedly by an SANDF soldier at her Inanda home, yesterday told the Durban High Court the woman was shot with a rifle. The State alleges that Thembinkosi Ngcobo shot his girlfriend Nontokozo Mbambo’s sisters - Nokwanda and Nonduduzo Mbambo - on January 31, 2017, killing Nokwanda and injuring Nonduduzo. The State further alleges that Ngcobo had used a SANDF R4 rifle he was issued the day before at the Upington Camp to shoot the sisters. Ngcobo had admitted at the start of the trial that he had taken the SANDF rifle, lied to his colleagues that he was not feeling well and left the spot he was guarding to relieve himself. Instead, he said he left the camp and drove to Durban on a murder-suicide mission. He believed his girlfriend was cheating on him and had lied about the paternity of their child. Ngcobo had pleaded not guilty to killing Nokwanda, trying to kill Nonduduzo and shooting at seven police officers trying to apprehend him.

Before State forensic pathologist Yaasheen Brijmohun could begin testifying, Ngcobo told the court he was not feeling well and needed to see a doctor.

Judge Shyam Gyanda asked Ngcobo to let Brijmohun give his evidence so Brijmohun did not have to take time off from his job again to testify.

The proceedings continued with Brijmohun telling the court that one of two bullets was found in Nokwanda’s body. He said his findings suggested that two bullets were fired - one went through the arm from the left side and into the chest, while another was recovered on the right wall of the chest.

He said there were three wounds - in the arm, chest and in between her breast.

He said the cause of death was due to the two bullets that went into her chest.

“I found that at least two sets of wounds caused her death. It is possible that she was shot while trying to run away and the wound in between her chest could be that the shooter was shooting from the top, or from a higher place,” he testified.

The trial was adjourned until today to allow Ngcobo to get medical attention.

Daily News