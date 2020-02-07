The State alleges that Thembinkosi Ngcobo shot his girlfriend Nontokozo Mbambo’s sisters - Nokwanda and Nonduduzo Mbambo - on January 31, 2017, killing Nokwanda and injuring Nonduduzo.
The State further alleges that Ngcobo had used a SANDF R4 rifle he was issued the day before at the Upington Camp to shoot the sisters.
Ngcobo had admitted at the start of the trial that he had taken the SANDF rifle, lied to his colleagues that he was not feeling well and left the spot he was guarding to relieve himself. Instead, he said he left the camp and drove to Durban on a murder-suicide mission. He believed his girlfriend was cheating on him and had lied about the paternity of their child.
Ngcobo had pleaded not guilty to killing Nokwanda, trying to kill Nonduduzo and shooting at seven police officers trying to apprehend him.