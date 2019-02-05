A pedestrian had died after being knocked by a motor vehicle on the R102 near Shakas Head north of Durban. Picture by IPSS Medical Rescue

Durban - A man died after being knocked by a motor vehicle on the R102 near Shakas Head, north of Durban on Tuesday. The man had been trying to cross over the dual road when a car allegedly struck him.

Paul Herbst, a spokesperson for IPSS Medical Rescue, said when they arrived the man was in a critical condition and needed assistance from Advanced Life Support paramedics.

"We tried to resuscitate the man but he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries. The Police are at the scene trying to find out who the deceased is, "Herbst said.

Meanwhile, a man who was allegedly knocked by a bus on the M1 Higginson Highway on Monday is recovering at a local hospital. Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man was in a critical condition and required Advanced Life Support. He had been airlifted to a hospital. The road had to be closed off while the helicopter landed.

Daily News