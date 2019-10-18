Pensioners at Durban's Stranraer House face homelessness after rent is doubled









Durban - MORE than 20 pensioners living at Stranraer House, a private home for the aged in Sydenham, could find themselves homeless in three months due to an increase in their rent from R1 630 to R3 000 a month. The home has for the past 50 years been operating off funding from a trust that was set up, with the pensioners paying R1630 rent. The rent covers boarding and three meals, and what was left from their R1780 government pension was used for laundry, toiletries, and bus fare to hospitals for those who collected medication. According to the current chairperson of the board, who did not want to be named, the last of the trustees recently died and funds were running low. She explained that the situation left them with no choice but to increase the rent to R3000.

Helene Montierre, a board member, said there were 38 residents at the home, with most of them on government pensions, who would not be able to afford the increase.

“We aren’t putting anyone out, we’re busy trying for funds and donors,” she said.

Residents had approached other retirement homes where the rent was affordable, but one had a waiting list of 10 years.

Christina Mulqueeny, 75, said there were few government retirement homes in Sydenham or the surrounds.

“Life is better if you have a retirement pension as well, to complement your government pension.

“The government isn’t doing enough, society is also not doing enough. We feel like just because we’re no longer part of the working class, we’ve been shelved away - awaiting death.”

Another resident, Judith Crawley, 63, said that more than ever, as the elderly they needed society and private business to intervene.

“If we get toiletries donated, then we can save the little money we have. I worked for 37 years, I contributed to the economy,” she said.

Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said they were concerned about the pensioners at the home.

“We have a responsibility to take care of older persons and ensure they reside in safe places. Since the old-age home is managed by the trust, the department will conduct an assessment in order to provide guidance on how the centre can register as an NPO and also be assisted to apply for the departmental subsidy, which is subject to approval and availability of funds,” he said.

Memela said a team would be dispatched to engage with those involved in this private facility.

