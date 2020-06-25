Permission sought to demolish Mobeni Reservoir 1

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality’s Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee has sought authority to demolish the Mobeni Reservoir 1, in Mobeni Heights, which collapsed in May 2019. A report tabled by the committee, at the city’s executive committee (Exco) meeting on Wednesday indicated the facility was damaged beyond repair. According to the report, the collapse was being investigated by structural and geo-technical professionals, with the costs to be claimed from the city’s insurers. The unit sought the infrastructure to be replaced as a 48-hour storage facility of potable water for the Mobeni supply zone. The collapse led to the spillage of millions of litres of water, leaving at least 13 areas in the north-west of Durban without water. An expert on the city’s reservoirs and water reticulation system reportedly said such a collapse could either be caused by a “soft water attack” or a joint failure.

“Lime is a key component in cement and acts as a binder. Our water is very soft because it doesn’t have a lot of lime in it, so it tends to eat away at the concrete inside the reservoir. It’s an international rule of practice to empty a reservoir and inspect it every five years. You have to replace the inner skin of the concrete reservoir and seal it,” the engineer said.

IFP Exco member Mdu Nkosi said the delays in releasing a comprehensive report on the collapse was because the “left hand” doesn’t work with the “right hand”.

“On the city’s initial statement about sabotage, officials and political appointees do not seem to work together because right after the collapse the city spoke about suspicions of a bombing. Because we, as councillors, sit in the portfolio committees we were made aware the facility was old and cracking, hence the collapse. To put this matter to bed, a thorough report on the incident is warranted so that we can move forward,” Nkosi said.

Daily News