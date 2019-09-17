Durban - Durban University of Technology (DUT) students have been warned to be on the look-out for a man who has tried to lure women into his bakkie. Those who got close to the vehicle found the man had exposed himself and was masturbating.

A picture and video circulated on social media at the weekend, showing the bakkie with the man inside it, stalking female students walking in and out of residences.

Students in the residences took pictures and videos and shared them to alert other students.

It is alleged that the bakkie has been spotted outside several residences. It is said that the man calls young women to get into his car while he touches himself and exposes his genitals to them with the car window open.

DUT SRC member Sfezo Gwala said they had received reports on the car and would report it to the authorities and other universities.

“We urge students to beware of this car and report it as soon as they spot it. We are pleading with students to not take this lightly as it is a serious matter.

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said the university was concerned to hear of a man stalking students and behaving inappropriately.

“Following the social media reports, we have alerted our security team to be on the look-out for the suspect. We advise our students and staff who see the man or his vehicle to please inform the security officers at the residence, to alert the residence advisors and to also contact the police. We hope that the suspect is apprehended soon,” he said.

SA Police Services spokesperson Thulani Zwane said they had not received any reports on the car but urged people to report such behaviour.

Durban metro police spokesperson superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they had not received any reports on the incident.

“I urge private guards working in schools, universities and other organisations to look out for suspicious vehicles and report them. The community members must take pictures of the registration and videos and contact the authorities immediately,” he said.

