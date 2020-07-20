Pet poisoning thieves strike twice in Malvern

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN pet-owners are urged to be extra vigilant after the poisoning of two dogs during car theft incidents in Malvern. A family pet died of poisoning in the early hours of Friday morning during a string of housebreaking incidents in Moseley. Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said the crime spree began at a home in a cul-de-sac on Keens Neave Place. The home owner was unaware that burglars had removed a TV from the home. “The TV was then hidden nearby. The burglars moved on to a house two doors away. They tried to remove the beading from the dining room window. The resident woke up to banging on the window outside. She activated her alarm,” Mathios said. He said the burglars disappeared into a nearby riverbed that runs between Moseley and Escombe.

Blue Security reaction officers spotted a vehicle exiting a property. It sped off and a car chase ensued, but the occupants abandoned the car and fled on foot.

“The car had been stolen. We found a dog wrapped in a blanket inside the car. It was suspected to have been poisoned.

"It was later confirmed that the dog was the family’s 14-year-old pet,” he said.

“Officers searching the area near the homes which had been burgled found a lunch box containing the lethal “2-Step” poison. This is frequently used to poison dogs, causing an agonising death,” Mathios said.

Queensburgh resident Dinita Pillay found her pitbull named Dre Boy dead on Wednesday.

Pillay said they heard noises in the yard and when they looked through the window they saw three men in the process of stealing their VW Polo Vivo.

Daily News