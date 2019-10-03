Phoenix area based management on bylaw blitz









Phoenix councillor Maggie Johnson and law enforcement officers conducted a crime blitz in the suburb. Picture: Facebook Durban - The Phoenix community is working on tackling crime in the area after the eThekwini Municipality Area Based-Management Unit facilitated an enforcement blitz by visiting areas of concern in the suburb. Some of the challenges were brought to the municipality’s attention by Ward 51 councillor Maggie Johnson, who was present during the blitz on Wednesday. Johnson said they wanted to conduct the blitz regularly because there had been numerous complaints from the community. Scrap metal businesses, panel beating, illegal dumping and abandoned buildings were among the complaints. “We’ve just came back from a place where the owner has a lot of operations, like a steel company, scrap metal business - he’s built a house, a poultry farm and gun shop,” Johnson said.

“Last year, we conducted a blitz on him, but he wasn’t as big as he is now.”

She said they would return with a more co-ordinated blitz because people continued activities with impunity.

Johnson said some businesses were handed notices and fines because of their transgressions.

She added that they had found one abandoned house where they managed to contact the owner who sent his son to take responsibility.

“When complaints come through, I need to take some action,” Johnson said.

She also said they were trying to address the drug problem plaguing Phoenix.

“This week we had a motorcade. Our sector is getting more involved. Previously we did marches and we had continuous engagements with SAPS.

“We’re also trying to get joint operations with metro police and SAPS to places we’ve identified,” Johnson said.

Phoenix Community Policing Forum chairperson Umesh Singh said crime blitz operations happened all the time in Phoenix and he welcomed them.

“We need to reduce crime in the area, especially drug-related crime,” Singh said. “We commend the police and we hope they sustain it.”

In August, the Isipingo Regeneration team clamped down on illegal businesses in the area.

They targeted scrapyards, illegal trucking, spray painting, panel beating and container depots for having a negative impact on the community.

Fines were also issued to illegal panel beaters and other businesses for not having trade permits.

