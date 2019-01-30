A burglar was arrested in Phoenix. Picture by KZN VIP security unit

Durban - The arrest of a notorious thief in Phoenix, has given residents in the area renewed hope of solving a number of burglaries in the area. Glen Naidoo, of private security company KZN VIP Unit, said they had responded to an alarm activation at a shop on Cardinal Road in Phoenix.

Naidoo said when response teams arrived they saw a man fleeing from the business premises.

"A chase ensued and the man was apprehended by KZN VIP members. The man allegedly gained entry into the business via the roof. Cigarettes and airtime were recovered inside the roof of the premises. He was handed over to the Pheonix police," Naidoo said.

When the incident was posted on the Pheonix Crime Watch Facebook page residents said there was a problem with the high amount of mandrax and rock/cocaine smokers in the housing unit 2/4/5 suburbs.

The reaction on Facebook was that the burglar was a known criminal from the Phoenix area and had been involved in a spate of crime. He had recently been awaiting trial for another incident.

One resident remarked that it was out of control and was sad to see youngsters walk the street the entire day hustling random people for R2-R5 all day.

Daily News