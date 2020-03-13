Phoenix cop arrested after stand-off with police over temple demolition

Durban - PHOENIX residents were involved in a stand-off with metro police because they mistakenly believed the city was to demolish a temple in the area on Wednesday. The stand-off led to a policeman’s arrest.

Warrant Officer Mevendran Govender, an officer based at the Phoenix SAPS, on Thursday appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on charges of inciting a crowd, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

He apparently tried to prevent contractors from breaking a paved portion of a grass verge, which he allegedly built next to the temple. The municipality claimed the verge was paved without approval.

Govender was released on a warning and is expected back in court next month.

The temple curator, Vijaluxmi Naidu, said the portion of the verge was paved to extend the pavement for devotees to place their shoes, for queuing and for feeding schemes.