Phoenix cop arrested after stand-off with police over temple demolition
Warrant Officer Mevendran Govender, an officer based at the Phoenix SAPS, on Thursday appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on charges of inciting a crowd, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
He apparently tried to prevent contractors from breaking a paved portion of a grass verge, which he allegedly built next to the temple. The municipality claimed the verge was paved without approval.
Govender was released on a warning and is expected back in court next month.
The temple curator, Vijaluxmi Naidu, said the portion of the verge was paved to extend the pavement for devotees to place their shoes, for queuing and for feeding schemes.
Naidu said the site was first considered a puthu (growing mound), believed to be inhabited by a Hindu goddess, 28 years ago. Residents built a brick structure around the puthu about 15 years ago.
Naidu said officials had arrived and cordoned off the temple with green shade cloth. This led to a misunderstanding that the officials had wanted to demolish the temple.
The eThekwini Parks department served a warning on Govender for the illegal use of and trading on council property in October 2019. The policeman was given 21 days to rectify the contravention. On Wednesday, officials arrived and, acting on the contravention notice, arrested him at the site.
“I celebrated 29 years in the police service in the police holding area,” said Govender.
