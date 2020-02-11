Phoenix crime hotspot under the spotlight after man's body found









Durban - A river running along the Phoenix Highway has become synonymous with drug addiction and prostitution claim community leaders. And now it is also the scene of a death. The area around the Rydalvale Sports field and the Longbury and Lenham Drive intersection with the Phoenix highway has come under the spotlight after the body of Micklye Chinsamy,24, was found on Sunday. Private security company KZN VIP Unit wrote on Phoenix Crime Watch that the area is frequented by drug addicts and prostitutes. Chinsamy, 24, of Berrystone, was found in a ditch, next to a stream, below a makeshift pathway linking the Rydalvale Sports Ground parking lot with the Phoenix Highway. According to a source, a woman found his body and alerted police. Chinsamy's funeral was held at the Verulam Crematorium on Tuesday.

Initial reports of the incident by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram stated that Chinsamy was found with stab wounds to the arm and chest. Balram said medics found Chinsamy in a seated position with his legs crossed. However, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Chinsamy was found with lacerations on the face.

Moses Pillay and Councillor Tino Pillay at the spot where a man was found dead alongside the Phoenix Highway and Rydalvale Sports grounds. Picture: Zainul Dawood

A case of murder was opened, but after an autopsy, Phoenix police had changed the docket to that of an inquest. Police allege that Chinsamy might have fallen down the bank and been injured.

Family spokesperson Moses Pillay said they would not let the matter rest. Pillay said the family wanted closure. He believes Chinsamy might have been lured to the area, robbed and fell while fleeing from his attackers.

His phone and wallet are missing.

Chinsamy frequented a shopping centre 600 metres from his home. Pillay said Chinsamy had left at 9 pm on Saturday to meet friends. When he had not returned home the next morning, they contacted the police.

Chinsamy has a month-old baby girl. He was employed at a beverage company in Durban.

Two weeks ago, Mervin Maistry, 50, was found dead at the nearby Mahatma Gandhi memorial park. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Maistry had bruises on the arm, leg and back. An inquest docket was opened.

A Phoenix police officer said they were aware that the area is used for prostitution and consuming all sorts of drugs under a bridge. The officer said when the police arrive the drug addicts and prostitutes disperse only to gather again once the police leave.

eThekwini Ward 49 Councillor Tino Pillay said nobody wants to take responsibility for the social ills in our society. He called for more drug raids to be implemented and proper surveillance needs to be initiated in Phoenix specifically.

“The two main reasons for these callous crimes are drugs and prostitution. Drugs are being sold on our streets/houses without any fear of the law. Merchants ply their trade freely and this needs to be curtailed immediately,” he said.

Councillor Pillay said prostitution posed a problem to the police.

Alleged prostitutes need to be "caught in the act" to be effectively prosecuted in terms of the law. As much as we know the situation, we still need to prove it in the courts that this particular person is a prostitute and that is our stumbling block. No witnesses will come forward and state they paid this person for services rendered,” he added.

He added that the area where the body was found was cleared of bushes and trees recently to make it more visible from the roadside. Councillor Pillay said the area was serviced by several municipal units which made it difficult to conduct an ongoing clean up of the river.

Phoenix Community Policing Forum chairperson Umesh Singh said there was an increase in complaints of unsavoury activities alongside the sports field.

“There is a drug addiction problem in Phoenix. Addicts use this stream. It is very dangerous are night. There are challenges when it comes to arresting women presumed to be prostitutes. Police have increased patrols around this area,”Singh said.

