Durban - Seven people were arrested by police in possession of drugs in the Durban and surrounding areas on Wednesday. Parboo Sewpersad, a Durban Metro police spokesperson, said drugs with an estimated street value of two hundred and twenty thousand rands was found in flat in uMhlanga on Wednesday.

"A continued investigation into a drug syndicate in Phoenix led to the second time arrest of Jessica Goolam Hoosen. She is involved with the infamous Scrooty drug den. She was arrested at The Place Complex in Umhlanga with various drugs in her possession,"Sewpersad said.

Police found 1094 heroin capsules, 1611 mandrax tablets, 11000 x empty capsules, 689 ecstasy pills, 70 grams of crushed ecstasy pills, 10 grams of heroin powder, 754 grams of bulking powder.

Police units involved in the bust were eThekwini outer north Crime Intelligence, Durban Metro Drug Task Team, Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI-Hawks), South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and Shongweni K9.

She was charged with dealing and possession of mandrax, heroin and ecstasy and detained at the Durban North police station.

Six suspects were arrested for possession of drugs by the eThekwini Outer South Cluster.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said police officers conducted operations targeting drug dealers in Umlazi, Folweni and Amanzimtoti.

He said raids were conducted on premises that were already identified as hotspots.

During the operations, a total of six suspects were arrested in various locations.

"One of the arrested suspects was found in possession of 110 capsules of heroin in Folweni. Cash suspected to be the proceeds of drug trade was also seized. All the arrested suspects will appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court soon facing charges for possession of drugs. Various police Units will continue with such operations in the area in an attempt to stem the tide of drug use.

Police are making an appeal to members of the community to be more proactive and work with police to rid their neighbourhoods of the drug scourge.

Information can be provided to police anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Daily News



