Phoenix family lucky to be alive after fire destroys flat

Durban - A PHOENIX woman made a sentimental decision when she saved a framed picture of her late father while her home was on fire.

The Subramoney family of Flintstone Road are now squatting with family after a fire destroyed three bedrooms on the upper floor of their home on Thursday.

The fire also destroyed a bedroom in the semi-detached flat. Firefighters stopped the spread of the fire to other flats. Luveshni Subramoney lived with her mother Faizi Subramoney, 53, her sister, brother-in-law and two nephews aged 5 and 7 in the house.

Subramoney said the children were watching television in the lounge. Her mother was asleep in the room. She said her brother-in-law went to fetch something from upstairs when he saw flames in one of the rooms.

“He immediately grabbed my mother from the room. With all the smoke around them, they fell down a few stairs. My father Rajen passed away in December. It was just a reaction to run into the house and grab what I could from the room. The picture frame of my dad was on the wall. It was the only sentimental item we have left of him. Everything else has been destroyed,” Subramoney said.