Phoenix family shaken up after human remains found in missing Phoenix woman's burnt car

A missing Phoenix woman is feared dead after a car - confirmed on Thursday to be hers - was found with human remains at Emolweni, outside Inanda. Her family were praying that the remains found in the car, which was burnt out, were not hers. Khulukazi Amanda Ndlovu, 38, went missing on Saturday. She left her flat in Caneside, Phoenix, to meet a friend in the area. Her sister, Esihle Nqeketho, said they had opened a missing person’s case at Phoenix police station when Ndlovu did not return home. She said Ndlovu, who was living with two minor relatives, went out to buy some essentials at a local service station at around 7pm, returned home to drop off the items and then left the house, saying she would be back soon.

Ndlovu was driving her white Kia Picanto at the time.

Nqeketho said Ndlovu later contacted the children, telling them to lock the house, and she would use her own key to enter, but she never returned.

“We looked everywhere. It’s not like her to disappear like that. We fear the worst has happened,” said Nqeketho.

She said they had opened a missing person’s case the following day.

The next day, Monday, a burnt white Kia Picanto matching the description of Ndlovu’s car was found in Emolweni, near Inanda.

On Thursday, the police established that the vehicle belonged to Ndlovu. Now her family are anxiously awaiting confirmation of the identity of the human remains found in the vehicle.

Nqeketho said her sister had recently moved out of her marital home, after she separated from her husband ,to a nearby flat.

She said the discovery of her sister’s burnt-out car with human remains in it had left them confused.

If the remains are hers, they wanted answers as to who would have wanted Ndlovu dead.

She said that, pending the outcome of the DNA results, they were still hopeful that she was still alive.

“We are praying for a miracle. The fact that the car is hers is terrifying. We have been through hell not knowing what happened to her. We want answers,”said Nqeketho.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said the Inanda police were investigating a case of murder.

“A missing person’s docket was opened at the Phoenix SAPS for investigation,” Gwala said.

“On May 3 at 2.20pm a burnt vehicle with human remains inside was found near Inanda. DNA tests have been conducted to determine the identity of the victim.

“The matter is still under investigation,” said Gwala.

