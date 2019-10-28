Durban - Bruno a German Shepard dog is recovering from his injuries at a veterinarian surgery after a firework exploded in his throat in Phoenix, north of Durban.
According to a report by the Kingdom Cats Sanctuary, Bruno belonged to a family who lived in one of the housing complexes in Phoenix.
Bruno is currently sedated and on oxygen at Ashburne Veterinary Clinic in Durban North.
“They were having a braai and Bruno was outside with them. A cracker was thrown but before the family could react, he picked it up and it detonated in his mouth. They immediately rushed him to the vet and contributed towards his bill. The child that threw the cracker was severely traumatized after the incident".
Bruno is doing well, still sedated with an antibiotic drip in case of infection and was still sleeping and on a drip early on Monday.