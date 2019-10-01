Durban - A Phoenix teenager lost his life when a heavy-duty tow truck he was travelling in veered off the R614 and collided into a tree near Harburg.
Euveer Singh,19, who hails from a family of bus owners, was with two others in a heavy-duty tow truck belonging to Lighties Coach Works en route to fetch a bus on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the incident took place at 14:15 at Efaya Main Road in Harburg where a truck collided with a tree.
"A driver and two passengers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention. A 19-year-old passenger later succumbed to his injuries," Zwane said.
A case of culpable homicide was opened at Harburg police station for investigation.