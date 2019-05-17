FRIENDS and family of former SA Navy Seaman Seelan Pillay said they wanted the two policemen and their three co-accused to be denied bail for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and setting alight their relative.

Durban - WITH 98% third-degree burns all over his body, a Phoenix former SA Navy Seaman was able to provide details about where he was assaulted, doused with petrol and then set alight last Friday, as well as name those allegedly responsible. This was according to Selvie Pillay, whose 46-year-old brother, Seelan Pillay, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Two Phoenix police officers, Theagen Naidoo and Triston Pillay, and three men - brothers Anben and Sugendran Chinsamy and Sathasiven Reddy, appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court for Pillay’s kidnapping and murder. The brothers are allegedly well-known drug dealers in the area.

According to Post newspaper, four of the five - the two brothers, Reddy and Naidoo - made their first court appearance on Monday.

Selvie Pillay told the Daily News that her brother told them a police car arrived at his Redfern home soon after he had returned from work. He also said a police officer and another man instructed him to accompany them to a house on Berry- stone Road.

At the house, he was taken to two men he knew, and that was where he was assaulted and set alight.

On Thursday, the five were scheduled to make their formal bail application, however the matter was adjourned to Tuesday for the addresses of the two policemen to be verified.

Speaking outside court, Selvie described her brother as fearless and someone who died a hero, because he had lived long enough to tell his story.

“I’m very heartsore about this because I witnessed him in hospital as he sat up in that bed correcting those who would get the names and street names he had given them wrong.

“Despite being in pain he still remembered everything, every detail,” she said, breaking down in tears.

Selvie said when the incident occurred, the community where her brother was set alight had sympathised with her family and said they would be present at court to support the family in their picket, calling for no bail for the five men. “However, they didn’t come to court today (Thursday), but I don’t blame them and I don’t judge them for it because people are afraid of those guys (the alleged drug dealers) in their area,” she said.

Seelan Pillay’s brother, Rogers Pillay, said the family would be satisfied if the five men were not granted bail.

Daily News