Durban - PHOENIX resident Denzil Chetty, 30, was attacked by robbers while driving on the N2 near Cato Manor this week. He is recovering in hospital after being shot in the stomach.

Chetty said he was driving on the N2 northbound at night and as he neared the Ridge View Road bridge, his bakkie struck boulders in the road.

“I heard a loud bang. My bakkie swerved. When I pulled over on the yellow line, my window was smashed and a guy tried to grab the keys from the ignition.

“I had an adrenaline rush and drove off. When I looked down I saw blood. I drove to the interchange (Spaghetti Junction) where I phoned my relatives for help.”

Chetty said his family had seen other cars stuck near the interchange and presumed they had also been attacked.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of attempted murder was opened at the Cato Manor police station.

No other incidents were reported.

Daily News