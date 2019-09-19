File Picture:

Durban - THE Avanza Private Transport Services (PTS) between Phoenix and uMhlanga claim they are working in fear and need intervention from the authorities before someone is killed. Jerad Pillay, chairperson of the newly formed PTS, said they were being harassed, extorted and threatened daily by minibus taxi operators.

The uMhlanga and Southgate Taxi associations claim PTS is infringing on their routes.

Durban metro police, however, said both PTS and minibus taxis from the Phoenix and uMhlanga areas were operating without permits.

The PTS consists of Avanza 8-seater vehicles that transport passengers from Phoenix to call centres in Cornubia and uMhlanga.

“The Avanzas provide a private door-to-door service. We collect our fares at the end of the month. The call centres also move to different locations. We cannot register a route if the location is not permanent,” Pillay said.

Phoenix Taxi Association chairperson Ashley Singh said the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport had met with the roleplayers on Friday and the processes were outlined. A spokesperson for the uMhlanga Taxi and Southgate Taxi associations, who did not want to be named, said the PTS did not have operating permits and were infringing on their routes.

Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane confirmed the meeting and said they were investigating the matter.

Durban metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they received complaints from taxi associations and PTS.

“When we investigated we found both Avanza and minibus taxis in Phoenix and uMhlanga were operating without permits.

"We impounded the vehicles,” Sewpersad said.

