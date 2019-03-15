An animal guardian group has come to the rescue of a starving dog that was found stuck under a driveway gate in Phoenix. Picture by Sashni Seepersadh.

Durban - A PHOENIX resident is under investigation under the Animal Protection Act after his dog was found in an unhealthy condition at his driveway gate. According to the SPCA, the German Shepherd was emaciated and had to be euthanised.

Sashni Seepersadh, who created the Animal Guardian group on Facebook, said she was heartbroken after receiving a call of alleged animal abuse from a resident on Tuesday.

Seepersadh arrived at the house to find the dog on the brink of death.

“The dog, who we later learnt was named Ringo, was lying at the driveway gate. It was heart-wrenching. Nobody knows how long he could have been in this condition. I managed to give him some food and contacted the SPCA,” she said.

Durban and Coast SPCA spokesperson Tanya Fleischer said an inspector brought the dog in for immediate treatment and put him on a drip.

“Unfortunately, he was too far gone to save, and had to be humanely put to sleep. The owner, who later came to the SPCA, had relinquished the dog to us with consent to euthanise him. The dog was literally skin and bones,” Fleischer said.

Ringo’s owner said he had proof the dog had been eating well. He said he’d had Ringo for 12 years and would not neglect the dog.

“The dog got sick during the day while I was at work. The dog is old and would lose weight due to age. Allegations of starving the dog are false,” he said.

Fleischer said a conviction under the Act carried a fine of up to R60 000 or three years’ imprisonment.

“This is an elite area in Phoenix with neighbours who turned a blind eye to a dog who was desperate for help. I am not afraid to name and shame this demon, and I will ensure I get justice for Ringo at any cost,” Seepersadh said.

The SPCA, Fleischer said, dealt with animal cruelty daily.

“It seems to be getting worse. Please don’t feel scared to reach out and ask for help, especially with an animal’s life at stake. You can remain anonymous,” Fleischer said.

Contact the SPCA for help at 0315796501.

