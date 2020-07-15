Phoenix residents warned after man shot during robbery

Durban - Phoenix residents have urged to be vigilant and exercise caution in the evenings following an incident where a 35-year-old man was injured following suffering multiple gunshot wounds on his way home in Redfern on Monday evening.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balrem the incident was an alleged robbery and RUSA had received calls after residents reported gunshots in the area.

"Reaction Unit officers arrived at the scene at approximately 18:47 and established that the shoe factory worker was on his way from work to his residence in Bhambayi when he was accosted by two men. Details leading up to the shooting are unclear at this stage, however it is claimed the two men intended on robbing him. When the victim resisted the fired at least seven shots four of which shot him in the chest, arms and foot. The suspects then fled on foot."

The victim was stabilised at the scene by paramedics and was transported to Mahatma Ghandi Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Democratic Alliance spokesperson for Community Safety KZN MPL Sharon Hoosen expressed concern over the incident.

"It is sad that another person has been hurt due to crime in our province. During this period of lockdown law enforcement officers have an additional task of enforcement of the lockdown regulations as well ensure that they are conducting their daily duties. The MEC has confirmed during the previous Community