Phoenix school security guard found dead with multiple stab wounds; musical instruments missing

KZN VIP Protection Services said their VIP response teams were dispatched to Palmview following reports of a break-in at a local school.

Durban - The body of a security guard with multiple stab wounds was discovered on Sunday morning at a school in Phoenix.

“Upon arrival, KZN VIP officers interviewed the complainant who said when he arrived to open up for church this morning he noticed the front door was forced open and all the musical instruments were missing from the premises,” the security said.

The KZN VIP then tried to locate the school’s male security officer and found him “stabbed multiple times and left dead in a pool of blood.”

Police also arrived on the scene and cordoned off the area.