Phoenix teacher survives N2 brick attack an hour before deadly crash in same vicinty

Durban - A Phoenix teacher survived a brick-throwing incident on the N2 southbound at the weekend. An hour later, a minibus taxi crashed in the vicinity, but on the N2 northbound, where a 26-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene while a 33-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital. The teacher, who did not want to be named, said she wanted to warn other motorists about the incident, especially those who regularly used the route. “While returning home from errands on Saturday at around 2.10pm, I saw a brick falling from above my vehicle; fortunately it missed the vehicle ahead of me and fell to the ground, narrowly missing me,” she said. When she was over her shock she looked in her rearview mirror to confirm her suspicion that the brick had been thrown.

“And not to my surprise I saw two people standing on the Wandsbeck Road pedestrian bridge. I am a high school teacher, and up until this incident I used the N2 as a part of my daily commute to and from work in Phoenix,” she said.

“I have decided to change my route, and drive a few extra kilometres just to try and avoid incidents like this in the future. I have shared my experience with my work colleagues, many of whom are females, travel alone and are concerned about their safety.”

She was disappointed that such incidents continued, despite receiving national news coverage over the injuries and deaths they had had caused.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, an hour later a minibus taxi collided with two vehicles on the N2 freeway before the Wandsbeck bridge, and went down an embankment.

“A female passenger was declared dead at the scene. The driver and two passengers were taken to hospital for medical attention. No injuries were reported from the other two vehicles. Sydenham police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.”

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said on Saturday their helicopter emergency medical service received a call for assistance from Life Response 24 regarding the same incident.

“Fifteen patients sustained minor to moderate injuries. A 33-year-old female occupant sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene before being airlifted to hospital,” said Herbst.

A 26-year-old female was also assessed at the scene; however she showed no signs of life and was declared dead.

Daily News