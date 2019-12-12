Kahlik was cycling to a mosque along Daleview Road when Sherizaad Lutchman, Terino King and Owen Naidoo, all 18 at the time, drove past.
Lutchman was sentenced to an effective 18 years' imprisonment for murder and attempted murder while King and Naidoo were sentenced to an effective 23 years' imprisonment for murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.
The men were found guilty in October.
Lutchman was the driver while Naidoo and King were the passengers. Tivone Augustine, the intended target, had testified during the trial that King and Naidoo put their hands over the roof and started shooting at him.