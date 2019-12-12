Phoenix trio imprisoned for murdering pensioner on the way to mosque









Abdul Kahlik Durban - THREE Phoenix men were sentenced on Tuesday in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court for the murder of 71-year-old Abdul Kahlik who was hit by a stray bullet during a gang turf war shooting in 2016. Kahlik was cycling to a mosque along Daleview Road when Sherizaad Lutchman, Terino King and Owen Naidoo, all 18 at the time, drove past. Lutchman was sentenced to an effective 18 years' imprisonment for murder and attempted murder while King and Naidoo were sentenced to an effective 23 years' imprisonment for murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. The men were found guilty in October. Lutchman was the driver while Naidoo and King were the passengers. Tivone Augustine, the intended target, had testified during the trial that King and Naidoo put their hands over the roof and started shooting at him.

During the shooting a bullet hit Kahlik in the head.

He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Yesterday, State prosecutor Rakesh Singh told the court that Lutchman had made a mockery of the entire criminal justice system and that the trio had contradicted themselves by giving different versions during the trial.

Social worker Thobile Sikhakhane testified that Lutchman was married and had a five-month-old baby. His mother said he grew up as a very good and well-behaved child and that his family was religious.

Trevor King told Sikhakhane that his son was respectful but did things behind his back and this was why the incident came as a shock to him.

“If (Terino) listened to his father he would not be where he is today,” she said.

Naidoo was a sole breadwinner to his wife and child.

Sikhakhane said Kahlik died “at the hands of young men of society who should be protecting elders”. She said imprisonment is considered as a suitable sentence as it balances aspects of deterrence punishment and rehabilitation.

“The men are still young and can rehabilitate themselves to be better people in society,” she said.

Magistrate Sanele Hlatshwayo said although Lutchman did not pull the trigger he assisted in the crime.

