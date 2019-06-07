Family and friends of Kalvin Periasamy, who was shot dead at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping parking lot, at the murder scene. Periasamy was shot in the chest and head as he walked to his car after leaving gym. Photo: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA).

Durban - FAMILY and friends were inconsolable after seeing the body of alleged Bloods gang leader Kalvin Periasamy, who was gunned down in the parking lot at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in uMhlanga, Durban on Thursday. Periasamy, 30, who was out on bail on a murder charge, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to security sources, Periasamy was a regular at the Gateway Virgin Active gym and always had an entourage with him. For some reason, yesterday he was alone when he left the gym.

A young Indian woman, wearing a yellow jersey and blue jeans, identified as Periasamy’s wife, was inconsolable, standing next to his lifeless body.

His siblings were also at the scene, along with about 50 close friends and family.

One person, who identified himself as a close friend of Periasamy, said he heard the news over the phone and had to come see for himself.

“Kalvin was like a role model to me. He was a role model to most of the guys here. A good guy, who never worried anyone, all he did was gym and work,” said the friend.

Friends of Periasamy said he had a wife and two children, a 12-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

According to witnesses, who did not want to be named, four Indian males were seen running from the scene of the crime after the shooting.

“Two of them stopped outside the parking lot and fired shots in the air, like they were celebrating,” said the source.

Police found a spent bullet cartridge near the exit to the parking.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Periasamy was shot multiple times at 10am. A case of murder has been opened for investigation by the Durban North SAPS.

Shawn Herbst, a Netcare 911 spokesperson, said Periasamy was shot in the chest and head.

According to an associate of Periasamy’s, the man was about to get into his car when he was ambushed and shot.

Gateway Theatre of Shopping management spokesperson Ayesha Sewbaran said they were assisting the police with their investigation.

A video and pictures of Periasamy flashed on social media moments after he was shot dead.

Daily News