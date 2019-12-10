Picketers oppose murder parolee’s bail bid for allegedly killing girlfriend









MEMBERS of the Bottlebrush community in Chatsworth picketed outside the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court yesterday where a murder parolee appeared to face a fresh charge for the murder of his girlfriend. Previn Vedan Durban - A man charged with the murder of his girlfriend is expected to make his formal bail application in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Sipho Mkhize, a murder parolee, has been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Lulama Majavu. He made his first appearance in court on Monday. Majavu, 26, was found dead in her Bottlebrush home near Madiba Hall on Saturday. Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said Mkhize had been released from prison on parole after committing an earlier murder.

However, KZN Correctional Services spokesperson, Thulani Mdluli, said he could not confirm whether the suspect had been released from a local prison until the department had received his full personal details.

He said internal disciplinary action could be taken under the Correctional Services Act if a parolee breached conditions.

“If you breach parole conditions, your sentence can be reinstated,” he said.

Meanwhile, as the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) campaign draws to a close today, NGOs assisting abused women have demanded more than just a 16-day campaign, and businesses in conjunction with the Department of Economic Development and Environmental Affairs have raised more than R135million to fight the problem.

Departmental spokesperson Nathi Olifant said the money would be used to provide infrastructure to assist women. This included the installation of floodlights and face recognition cameras near taverns as well as safe houses for abused women.

Operations manager at Childline KZN, Adeshini Naicker, said the campaign should be observed all year.

“As we come to the end of a very active 16 days of activism, albeit not one without incident, our message to everyone is to look beyond December10. Let’s carry all these messages with us throughout the year,” she said.

People Opposing Women Abuse representative Jeanette Sera said the focus on GBV during the campaign was appreciated.

“However, we must remember that the country needs programmes that run 365 days a year if we’re going to begin to make a difference.

“South Africa needs a National Strategic Plan on GBV, with proper budgets and targets,” she said.

The South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop) said women who suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of rape and/or physical assault by their partners often never fully recovered.

“The nightmares, flashbacks, sleep difficulties, outbursts of anger, difficulty concentrating and emotional numbness that characterise PTSD can have a crippling effect on the sufferer’s social functioning, their work and family life, education and physical health, as well as having costs in terms of lost income and medical care, even long after a woman has escaped an abusive situation,” said Sasop member Professor Ugasvaree Subramaney.

Daily News