Durban - Forty-two trucks have been damaged in one year on the N3 Mooi River said KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport Mxolisi Kaunda on Thursday. Kaunda calls for swift action against those implicated in blockading of roads and the torching of seven trucks, on Thursday morning, between Mooi River and Escourt.

At 8 am the southbound lanes were opened to traffic. Con Roux, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said the northbound section was now opened and traffic was free flowing

Kaunda said a group of armed men barricaded the N3 and torched seven trucks.

“No one was hurt and a case of malicious damage to property was opened. Mooi River police are still investigating. In April last year, 35 trucks were damaged along the same route,” he said.

Kaunda has condemned the incident and urged the police to act swiftly to apprehend suspects who are implicated in the incident.

A truck that was set alight on the N3 Mooi River. Picture by Con Roux

“We can’t have a situation where people will just wake up in the morning and blockade a national road. This sends a wrong message about our country, particularly the province, both locally and abroad,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda urged the local truck drivers to respect the engagement process and the interventions that the government has put in place to address their plight.

Kaunda called upon members of the community who may have witnessed the incident to share information with the police so that those who are implicated in the blockading of road and damage to property can face the full might of the law.

