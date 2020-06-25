PICS: 76 fish caught in illegal nets released back into the water on KZN north coast

Durban - On Wednesday night North Coast Anti Poaching (NCAP) released 76 various kinds of fish that were caught in a net back into the water.

The NCAP had received a call on Wednesday evening from a member of the public about poachers that had released their gill nets into the harbour.

On their Facebook page, the NCAP said some of their members went to the scene on their boat and found that the poachers had beached their boats and fled into the Mangrove Swamps.

The NCAP said the boats were destroyed on the spot because they were taking in water and could not be towed back to the bay.

“After searching the waters NCAP members retrieved a record net (4x nets tied together) measuring a massive 3.6km/3 600m long,” said the NCAP.

“The net was just deployed as all 76 fish (Grunters, Perchs, Salmons, Razor Bellies, Moonies, Mullets, Stumpies, Kingies, Eals and 2x Big Garick) were all safely released back into the water.”

North Coast Anti Poaching received a call from a member of the public about poachers that had released their gill nets into the harbour. | FACEBOOK





Earlier this month the NCAP was informed about a vehicle with a boat on the back heading to Lake Mzingazi, near Richards Bay.

The NCAP team and security personnel headed to the area and spotted the suspects.

“After a search the boat and suspects were spotted, still on the side of the lake with no sign of the vehicle,” the NCAP said.

North Coast Anti Poaching received a call from a member of the public about poachers that had released their gill nets into the harbour. | FACEBOOK





“While approaching the suspects they fled into the nearby bushes, 1.2km/1 200m of nets and their boat was recovered. They were on the way to deploy the nets.”

The net and boats were handed to SAPS.

The NCAP said without receiving information from the public every day, they would not be able to operate.

Daily News