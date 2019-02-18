Durban - Eighty-one people were arrested at various metro police roadblocks around Durban at the weekend for driving under the influence of alcohol. Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad on Sunday said they had eight roadblocks around the city, with drinking and driving still being a prevalent problem.

“We didn’t expect to catch so many people,” he said. Thirty drivers were arrested at the Virginia Airport and Durban North off-ramp.

He said an Uber driver was also arrested, for driving under the influence while transporting clients.

Sewpersad said the driver had been transporting Indian nationals, who were here for a business conference. He said police organised another Uber ride for them.

Sewpersad lamented that people were still not getting the message that they should not drink and drive. He vowed, however, that the police would continue with the roadblocks throughout the weekend and added that motorists convicted would have a criminal record.

Sewpersad also touched on the matter of the controversial Casspirs. He said applications for people who wanted to drive the recently-delivered Casspirs had closed on Friday. He said people who drove the vehicles would need a code C driving licence. The Code C licence is for vehicles heavier than 16000 kilograms. He said they still had to do tests to make sure drivers were fit to use the vehicles.

