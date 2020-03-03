PICS: 9-yr-old Durban boy killed after truck T-bones car he was in

Durban - A nine-year-old boy died in hospital due to his injuries after being injured in a crash on the M7 Edwin Swales and Titren Road intersection on Monday afternoon.

Rescue Care managing director Garrith Jamieson said the boy had been injured when a truck had T-Boned a Datsun in the intersection. A father and his two children were travelling in the motor vehicle.

“Paramedics found a little boy on the side of the road with critical injuries, as they worked on the boy he went into cardiac arrest. Immediately a full resuscitation took place and the child responded well, he was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital,” said Jamieson.

He said sadly a few hours later the boy died.

His father, his sibling and the truck driver were also injured and transported to hospital.

Meanwhile, a woman was left in a critical condition after the taxi she was travelling in was involved in a crash with a truck on the N3 near the Tollgate Bridge, also on Monday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said when paramedics got to the scene, they found a number of passengers had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“One occupant of the taxi, an adult female sustained critical injuries and required Advanced Life Support intervention to stabilise her,” Herbst said.

He also said all treated patients were transported to hospital.

Police had not responded to questions at the time of publication.

In another incident, a man believed to be in his 30s died after a dislodged pipe knocked him off the back of a truck in the Westmead industrial area outside Pinetown on Monday morning.

