Durban - A growing informal settlement has sprung up behind the homes of a plush Durban south suburb leaving residents frustrated. The shack settlement has sprung up in Malaba Hills in Reunion on the border of Isipingo and uMlazi.

Vacant plots of land between homes on Uttam Road, Uttam Place and Chotoo Place have now become informal housing settlements.

A resident who wanted to remain anonymous said the shack settlement was built behind her house. She has been living in the multi-racial area since 2001.

"We tried to get rid of them. We have gone to every possible door of the city management but nobody is assisting us. It is not a happy place to be staying in. When you want to stand in your balcony and look around people from the settlement swear at you. Life has become a misery. At night people are climbing over our fence and walking through our yards,"said the resident.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A shack settlement has sprung up in Malaba Hills in Reunion on the border of Isipingo and uMlazi. Video supplied.





The ownership of the land is between the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements and Public works and the eThekwini Municipality.

The shacks have been built against the fences of some of the properties.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said regular patrols are conducted at all affected areas to curb land invasion not only in the Isipingo area.

"Sometimes when police arrived, the land invaders run away and could not be arrested. Community members are encouraged to report any suspicious-looking people who are demarcating or building in any vacant land,"Gwala said.

The eThekwini Municipality had not responded to an email from the Daily News asking what action has been taken to stop land invasions in this particular area?

A similar situation arose on Blinkbonnie Road in Cato Manor. More than 400 shacks have been built in six months on a vacant land administered by the former KZN Department of Human Settlements.

The department has now combined with Water and Sanitation.

Shack settlements are also noted for the rampant theft of electricity by people making connecting wires to street poles and power boxes as well as a free water supply while ratepayers bordering them fork out high monthly utility bills.

Daily News