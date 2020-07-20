PICS & VIDEO: Angry Lamontville protesters torch municipal building over electricity

Durban - Six municipal vehicles were torched and the Lamontville Sizakala Centre was set alight in the early hours of Monday morning after protests erupted over the lack of electricity turned violent in the south Durban township. Protesters went on the rampage on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday morning demanding that the electricity to their area be restored. Residents say that they have been without electricity for more than a week. This is also believed to be the second week that some residents of this township have been without electricity. A video posted on social media on Monday shows the Lamontville Sizakala centre in flames and several municipal cars in the parking lot well alight.

Durban Metro Police head, Steve Middleton said that six vehicles were torched as well as the centre.

The Durban Metro police and SAPS Public Order Police were at the scene on Monday.

This is the second protest in the area. Last week angry residents protested after not having electricity for at least a week.

On Wednesday morning at 9am, community members from Lamontville embarked on a protest action where they blockaded the road with burning tyres.

At the time police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said no incidents were reported and Lamontville police were monitoring the situation.

The Daily News sent queries to the eThekwini Municipality with a reference number of the reported outage but the city did not respond.

A video showing residents protesting outside the municipal building last week has one resident saying that they have been without electricity for over a week.

"As you can see the chaos behind me, look what's happening people want electricity. We are tired of living like this, it's unfair you all have electricity and have your heaters on. We are cold over here bathing with cold water," said the resident.

Without any details from the city, it was unclear on Monday what was the cause of the outage and how long it would take to restore it.

