Durban - BEACHGOERS have commended the metro police for their work during the festive season in eThekwini Municipality. One beachgoer said he drove to the beach nearly every day, from Blue Lagoon traffic circle to Suncoast, with his disabled daughter, showing her the pool and the beach. “Excellent work, including work in central Durban where I live. Well done again to metro police and all concerned,” he said. Another beachgoer, said he jogged three times along the beachfront and he and his family went there every week. "The Metro Police presence, control of liquor, checking the vehicles, friendliness was excellent. They definitely made a positive difference and the beachfront was a pleasure to stroll and jog. No bottles, no litter and loud music," he said.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they received many accolades and commendations from the public for the work they put in during the festive season.

He said it was a successful festive season because both the municipality and the metro police had taken an integrated approach for the season.

“We had a saturated deployment of metro police. We also had the unsung heroes (interns) of the Urban Improvement Precincts. There were beach buddies who also helped out, 307 graduates from KZN Tourism and private security as well as SAPS helped us.

“The festive season management committee, cleansing and solid waste, the city fleet, the national prosecution team and others helped in the integrated planning in the CBD and beachfront,” Sewpersad said.

He added that there were a few arrests for minor incidents. They also impounded vehicles and conducted several roadblocks, but driving under the influence of alcohol was still a problem.

Sewpersad felt that might change when the new Evidentiary Breath Alcohol Testing device and the demerit system were implemented.

He said the city had hosted more than 110 special events without incidents. Sewpersad also felt the park-and-ride system had worked well.

He praised the mounted units, who he said were instrumental in keeping beachgoers safe.





The heat did not stop mounted units from patrolling the beachfront and assisting when needed. | SUPPLIED

“It was very hot for the horses and sometimes they needed to be hosed down, but they managed to assist lifeguards by removing people from the surf,” Sewpersad said.

“They also patrolled the beach when it was closed because there were a few people who used the beach during that time.”

Wedge Beach, said Sewpersad, was the busiest beach in and around Durban.

Search-and-rescue personnel were successful in locating people, mainly teenagers, who drowned and went missing in the surf. He said teenagers were the most troublesome because they did not want to comply with their elders and went into the surf.

With the festive season done and dusted, Sewpersad said they would now focus on children returning to school, with education centres and protests being a priority.

“We’ll keep a close eye on ‘malumes’ (who transport pupils), taxis and Ubers taking children to school. We’ll be monitoring carefully and also giving road safety education,” Sewpersad said.

By noon on Sunday, traffic volumes had picked up on the N3, Johannesburg-bound. “The public can expect delays but we urge them not to cause congestion or block the roadway,” Sewpersad said.

