Durban - Hundreds of horse racing enthusiasts braved the cold weather, this morning, to get a glimpse of the pre-Vodacom Durban July Gallops at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.



At this popular annual occasion, the thoroughbreds announced in the final field were put through their paces, generally running with a stable companion, providing an opportunity for ardent punters to scrutinise each Vodacom Durban July runner.





Ardent punters claimed Hawwaam was the favourite alongside Legal Eagle.





However businessman Roy Moodley was confident his jockey Enoch Magaba will lead his horse named Roy had enough to a top four finish. The horses trainer Frank Robinson said the horse was at its best and would be galloping to victory.





Other horses competiting this year were Do it again, Rainbow Bridge, Head Honcho, Twist of Fate, Lady in Black, Eyes Wide Open, Made to Conquer, Doublemint, Magnificent Seven,Fresnaye, Miyabi Gold,Camphoratus,Barahin,Tilbury Fort,Return Flight,ZillZaal and Divine Odyssey.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video From left to right. Neil Butcher (Vice-chairman Gold Circle); Babu Nunun (Director Gold Circle); Devin Heffer (Hollywoodbets) and Paul Lafferty(Gold Circle). Hollywoodbets make an announcement on their sponsorship plans for the Greyville Racecourse at the Vodacom Durban July gallops. Video by Zainul Dawood



During the proceedings Paul Lafferty of Gold Circle said a new deal has been struck, after working on it for months, between Gold Circle and Hollywoodbets over the naming rights.





"We pleased to announce the deal has been concluded worth R10 million over the next three years,"Lafferty said.



