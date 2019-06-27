Neil Butcher (Vice-chairman Gold Circle); Babu Nunun (Director Gold Circle) and Devin Heffer (Hollywoodbets) were present at the Vodacom Durban July pre-gallops at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)
Neil Butcher (Vice-chairman Gold Circle); Babu Nunun (Director Gold Circle); Devin Heffer (Hollywoodbets) and Paul Lafferty(Gold Circle) at the Vodacom Durban July gallops that took place at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)
The Vodacom Durban July gallops took place at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on Thursday 27. Horse no.14 Doublemint is put through its paces by jockey C.Orffer. The gallops, showcase the country's greatest horse race, provide the racing public with a final chance to see all the runners in action. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)
Roy Had Enough with jockey Enoch Magaba at the Vodacom Durban July gallops at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)
Spectators get a look at the horses taking part in the Vodacom Durban July gallops at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)
Several models wearing outfits from the finals of the Vodacom Durban July Fashion Experience programme, presented by Durban Fashion Fair added some colour to the Vodacom Durban July gallops took place at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)
Hundreds of horse racing enthusiasts and punters gathered at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse to catch a glimpse of the Vodacom Durban July gallops. Picture by Zainul Dawood
From early as 7 am, horse racing enthusiasts and punters gathered at the Hollywood Greyville Racecourse to catch a glimpse of the Vodacom July gallops. Picture by Zainul Dawood
A jockey leads his horse around the display court at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse in Durban. Picture by Zainul Dawood
Durban -  Hundreds of horse racing enthusiasts braved the cold weather, this morning, to get a glimpse of the pre-Vodacom Durban July Gallops at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. 

At this popular annual occasion, the thoroughbreds announced in the final field were put through their paces, generally running with a stable companion, providing an opportunity for ardent punters to scrutinise each Vodacom Durban July runner.

Ardent punters claimed Hawwaam was the favourite alongside Legal Eagle. 

However businessman Roy Moodley was confident his jockey Enoch Magaba will lead his horse named Roy had enough to a top four finish. The horses trainer Frank Robinson said the horse was at its best and would be galloping to victory. 

Other horses competiting this year were Do it again, Rainbow Bridge, Head Honcho, Twist of Fate, Lady in Black, Eyes Wide Open, Made to Conquer, Doublemint, Magnificent Seven,Fresnaye, Miyabi Gold,Camphoratus,Barahin,Tilbury Fort,Return Flight,ZillZaal and Divine Odyssey.

From left to right. Neil Butcher (Vice-chairman Gold Circle); Babu Nunun (Director Gold Circle); Devin Heffer (Hollywoodbets) and Paul Lafferty(Gold Circle). Hollywoodbets make an announcement on their sponsorship plans for the Greyville Racecourse at the Vodacom Durban July gallops. Video by Zainul Dawood

During the proceedings  Paul Lafferty of Gold Circle said a new deal has been struck, after working on it for months, between Gold Circle and Hollywoodbets over the naming rights. 

"We pleased to announce the deal has been concluded worth R10 million over the next three years,"Lafferty said.

