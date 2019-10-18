The 39-year-old was arrested at the Mariannhill driving licence testing station in Pinetown on Wednesday and charged with fraud. It is alleged that the man wrote learner’s licence tests and charged each applicant R3 500.
Chief provincial inspector Lance Colborne, who has been working on such investigations for more than 10 years, said they found 25 tests written by the man, but with different names.
“We identified a green book ID that had a picture pasted on top of the original identity photo. The photo of the suspect was on top, which made it look like it was his ID, but with a different barcode, name and ID number. We then realised that there were 25 more files with the same picture, but different names. I quickly recognised the man because I had arrested him before, in connection with a similar case but as an accomplice,” said Colborne.
He said the man was suspected to have worked the scam at more testing stations in KwaZulu-Natal, but for now they could confirm the 25 cases in Pinetown. More arrests for the same scam are expected as more files were identified with a single picture appearing in more than 20 tests.