Durban - A man was killed and his two passengers seriously injured on Thursday after a truck veered off a road in Reservoir Hills and crashed into a house.
Garrith Jamieson, spokesman for Rescue Care Paramedics said emergency services were called out to a house at the intersection of Battersea Avenue and Arnott Road in Reservoir Hills at shortly before 5.30pm.
"On arrival paramedics found that the truck had left the road way and gone into a house. Three occupants in the front of the truck were severely entrapped. Unfortunately the driver of the truck had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and there was nothing more we could do for him at the scene," Jamieson said.
He said the driver's two front passenger were severely entrapped and the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment had to be used to free them.
"One freed they were transported to hospital for further care that they needed. There were four occupants on the back of the truck that were also injured and they were treated on scene before being rushed to hospital. At this stage the events leading up to the collision are unknown. However police were in attendance and will be investigating further," he said.