Peter Solomon, of Figdale Close, was counting his losses after a bush fire apparently got out of control from a neighbouring grass patch. Solomon, who manages a recycling business in Nandi Drive, said he received a call from neighbours informing him of a grass fire that was spreading.
“I thought it was just that, a grass fire. While on my way home, my neighbour called me for the third time. I then realised it was serious. Neighbours put up a brave fight with the resources they had. Two fire hydrants in the vicinity were also not working. This delayed the fire department,” Solomon said.
Part of his semi-detached double-storey flat, a Uno, a Toyota Corolla, a Toyota Camry and an Isuzu bakkie parked on his property were burnt out.
“Who’s going to come forward and say they started the fire? I’m living here for five years and still have to pay the bond,” Solomon said.