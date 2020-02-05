The KwaMaye area in Bergville still does not have a bridge and when river levels rise, cars and people cannot cross and have to wait for the water to subside.
South African Weather Service forecaster Wisani Maluleke said isolated thunderstorm activity that could lead to rainfall was expected in the Bergville area on Monday, with 0.4mm and 1.4mm of rainfall recorded at Royal Natal and Giants Castle weather centres respectively.
Inkosi Menzi Hlongwane of the Amangwane Tribal Authority said there was no bridge for people to cross.
Nearby areas had bridges built but service delivery was “a bit slow”.