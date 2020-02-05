PICS & VIDEO: School children cross KZN river that wiped away a car









Durban - A CHILD and a car were almost washed away when they tried crossing a river in Bergville, near Ladysmith, earlier this week. The KwaMaye area in Bergville still does not have a bridge and when river levels rise, cars and people cannot cross and have to wait for the water to subside. South African Weather Service forecaster Wisani Maluleke said isolated thunderstorm activity that could lead to rainfall was expected in the Bergville area on Monday, with 0.4mm and 1.4mm of rainfall recorded at Royal Natal and Giants Castle weather centres respectively. Inkosi Menzi Hlongwane of the Amangwane Tribal Authority said there was no bridge for people to cross. Nearby areas had bridges built but service delivery was “a bit slow”.

Pupils and community members try to figure out a way to cross a river in the Bergville area. | FACEBOOK

“On Monday, a child was nearly washed away while trying to cross the river, but luckily some community members were able to save the child.

“Unfortunately, it is normal for people to be washed away because there’s no bridge,” Hlongwane said.

A source at the Okhahlamba Municipality Fire and Emergency Centre said heavy rainfall from Monday afternoon was what caused the car to be washed away although the driver had managed to escape unharmed. “This morning (yesterday) emergency services waited for the water level to decrease to be able to remove the car from the river,” she said.

On Tuesday pupils waited along the river banks trying to figure out a way to cross it.

Over the last few weeks, pupils having to cross raging rivers to get to school came under the spotlight, after our sister newspaper, The Mercury, published photographs and stories of pupils in rural KZN.

Daily News