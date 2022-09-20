PICS and VIDEO: Snow has fallen in parts of KwaZulu-Natal

Durban — Although the South African Weather Service (Saws) has not received reports of snow falling in KwaZulu-Natal, a storm chaser has captured images and video of snowfall in areas in the foothills of the Drakensberg. From as early as 8.40am on Monday, The Weather Hooligan LSC Storm Chaser (Facebook page) said there was snow on the mountains and he was going to make his way up there somehow. About two hours later, he was surrounded by blankets of snow.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Weather Hooligan took pictures and video of what can be described as sprinkles and blankets of snow. At 11pm, he posted footage of snowfall 51km from Lake Naverone near Underberg. Earlier he captured footage of snow along the R617 in Kokstad and the plan was to move higher up – to the highest parts.

Speaking to the Daily News, Saws forecaster Odirile Nodipa said it was still a bit cloudy and the service had not received or seen any reports of snowfall. “We’re not aware of it at the moment,” Nodipa said. The Weather Hooligan captured pictures of snow in Underberg and Kokstad. Picture: The Weather Hooligan LSC Storm Chaser. On Tuesday morning, IOL reported that the Saws issued two Yellow Level 2 warnings of snow and heavy rains for KZN this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Saws said an upper air trough is moving through the central interior of the country with a surface high ridging over the south-eastern parts. “These conditions are expected to result in a drop in the freezing levels, drop in temperatures and snow over the southern Drakensberg as well as the south-western high grounds of KZN,” the forecaster said. Snow is also expected to affect areas around Underberg, Kokstad and Giants Castle.

Story continues below Advertisement