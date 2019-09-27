Durban - A counterfeit clothing manufacturing sweatshop was uncovered by police during a raid on problem buildings in the Durban city centre last night.
Bad buildings used for illegal accommodation were inspected by police and city officials as part of a plan to clean up the city.
Problem buildings include those which are overcrowded, hijacked by slum lords or illegally occupied.
Hoosen Moolla, head of the city’s Inner-Thekwini Regeneration and Urban Management Programme (iTrump), was accompanied by police and city officials from each department.