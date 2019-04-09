Vagrants made the most of a taxi protest by going on a looting spree in Greyville. Here they make off with their loot on Kolling Street in Greyville. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)
Several roads in Greyville have been blocked off to traffic due to a taxi strike. On Osborne Street vagrants joined the protest by causing traffic disruptions. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)
A pedestrian makes his way through a maze of burning tryes and bricks on Kolling Street and First Avenue. Several roads in Greyville have been blocked off to traffic due to a taxi strike. It is understood that taxi drivers and operators are unhappy about the permits they police requires in the area. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)
Umgeni Road near Durban station. Picture supplied
Taxi's block Gladys Mzanzi Road in Greyville. Picture supplied
Durban - Minibus taxi drivers and owner went on the rampage in the city centre today, blocking roads with their taxis and pulling out passengers from public transport vehicles. They set alight tyres on  Umgeni Road and stoned vehicles which caused major traffic disruptions across the city. 

According to taxi drivers, they are angry that Durban Metro Police have been targeting them for not having certain permits.

As the chaos escalated, used car tyres  were thrown across Umgeni Road and set alight at  Charlotte Maxeke (Beatrice) Street, near the home affairs and Durban station. 

Umgeni Road had been blocked from Sandile Thusi (Argyle) Road pass Durban station. 

Buses and taxis using an alternative road along Gladys Manzi were halted at  Osborne Road by a group of men. Mini-bus taxis and buses were  stopped in the centre of the road and their passengers were offloaded. 

Motorists travelling on the route were also caught in the traffic. 

A bus driver who tried to make a U-turn over the centre median in Gladys Manzi Road was attacked by a mob of people. 

As the chaos escalated, used car tyres were thrown across Umgeni Road and set alight at Charlotte Maxeke (Beatrice) Street, near the home affairs and Durban station. Video: Supplied


Many people in the mob seemed to be vagrants who then began looting stuff from the bus and cars. The mob made off with a ladder and gutter pipes from the back of bakkie caught in the traffic.
 
Sfiso Shangase, SANTACO spokesperson, said it was not their association members involved in the protest. 

Parboo Sewpersad, a Durban Metro police spokesperson, said police taxi owners were having a dispute with the NPA. 

This is a developing story.

