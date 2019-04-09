To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - Minibus taxi drivers and owner went on the rampage in the city centre today, blocking roads with their taxis and pulling out passengers from public transport vehicles. They set alight tyres on Umgeni Road and stoned vehicles which caused major traffic disruptions across the city.



According to taxi drivers, they are angry that Durban Metro Police have been targeting them for not having certain permits.

As the chaos escalated, used car tyres were thrown across Umgeni Road and set alight at Charlotte Maxeke (Beatrice) Street, near the home affairs and Durban station.





Umgeni Road had been blocked from Sandile Thusi (Argyle) Road pass Durban station.





Buses and taxis using an alternative road along Gladys Manzi were halted at Osborne Road by a group of men. M ini-bus taxis and buses were stopped in the centre of the road and their passengers were offloaded.





Motorists travelling on the route were also caught in the traffic.





A bus driver who tried to make a U-turn over the centre median in Gladys Manzi Road was attacked by a mob of people.





Many people in the mob seemed to be vagrants who then began looting stuff from the bus and cars. The mob made off with a ladder and gutter pipes from the back of bakkie caught in the traffic.

Sfiso Shangase, SANTACO spokesperson, said it was not their association members involved in the protest.





Parboo Sewpersad, a Durban Metro police spokesperson, said police taxi owners were having a dispute with the NPA.





This is a developing story.





