PICS AND VIDEO: Tributes pour in for Durban doctor who died in beachfront flat fire

Durban - Father, doctor, caregiver and mentor: these were some of the roles played by Durban medical professional Dr Yusuf Asmal, a 44-year-old father of three, who died after a fire engulfed his beachfront flat on Monday Asmal’s body was found in the bathroom, while a friend survived by going on the balcony. Asmal had served in the public health system for the past 17 years, after receiving his medical degree from the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (previously Medunsa) in Pretoria. He served his internship at Dr George Mukhari Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa in 2004, before starting work at Addington Hospital, where he worked for the last 15 years. Asmal was described as a tireless worker, who went the extra mile for his patients.

The smoked out ruins of a flat fire on Durban's North Beach that claimed the life of a44-year-old doctor Yusuf Asmal. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Speaking on behalf of the SA Medical Association (Sama), Dr Akhtar Hussain described Asmal’s death as huge loss for the medical community.

“We are truly shocked for this to happen, especially at a time like this when we need someone like him the most.

“Dr Asmal was an expert front-line worker in the fight against the pandemic and for his life to end like this is shocking. He demonstrated his commitment to the health sector by never leaving, as he could have easily moved into the private sector to make more money. He was a clever doctor and one of the most hard-working.

"Sama has lost one of its most committed members,” Hussain said.

Close friend Zak Suleman described Asmal as not just a friend, but a brother.

“He had amazing character. He always had a way to make you feel better; all he had to do was speak and you knew he cared.

“He was a doctor who not only treated the illness, but also the person.”

The exact cause of Asmal’s death is yet to be confirmed.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “The matter is still under investigation and we will have answers upon its completion.”

Asmal was buried on Monday night with only immediate family allowed for the rites.

Daily News