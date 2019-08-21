Durban - Police are still searching for a group of men who set alight two trucks at a construction site in Manor Gardens, Durban on Monday night. Two trucks belonging to a construction company were allegedly set alight at their storage site on Marists Road.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that just after midnight the security guard was performing his duties when he was accosted by four unknown men.

"The men handcuffed the guard and locked him inside the storeroom. They set a truck and a TLB alight. They fled the scene in their gate away vehicle," Mbele said.

Police would not say what model or make of vehicle the arsonists arrived in.

A case of arson is being investigated by Mayville SAPS.

A truck and a Tractor Loader Backhoe (TLB) was set alight at a construction storage site on Monday night in Manor Gardens Durban. Mayville police are investigating a case of arson. Video by Zainul Dawood

Durban Fire and Emergency Department Divisional Commander Melvin Ramlall said when firefighters arrived at the scene a Hyundai Truck and a Tractor Loader Backhoe (TLB) was well alight.

"One rescue pumper with two lines were used to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries reported. Mayville SAPS, Durban Metro Police and Blue Security were also on the scene. The course of the fire is still being investigated."Ramlall said.

The cab section of the truck was destroyed by the fire. A heavy-duty asphalt and concrete floor-saw that was on the cargo bed of the truck was also damaged by the fire.

The vehicles belong to 3 Core Electrical who are contracted to install cables between Glenwood and Cato Manor.

The guard was handcuffed and pushed inside a storeroom at a construction storage site in Manor Gardens Durban. Mayville police are investigating a case of arson. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)



The company used the vacant plot of land to store their construction equipment and park their vehicles overnight.

Janus Horn of the Manor Gardens Community Policing Forum heaped praise on the swift response of the Durban Fire Department.

He said the neighbourhood watch saw the fire and immediately alerted the fire department.

Horn said the security guard was handcuffed to construction machinery on the site.

When the Daily News arrived the handcuffs were still attached to the machinery.

A 25-litre plastic container was next to a truck.

It is alleged that the arsonists used petrol from the container to set the trucks alight.

The company supervisor, who did not want to be named, said he could not comment. He said the trucks were worth close to R2 million rand.

A third truck that the company rented, parked on the site, was spared by the arsonists.

