Durban -The Durban Central Business District was an array of colour as women from different government departments walked to the City Hall to highlight the plight of women on Friday. The month of August has been regarded as women's month.

Women serving in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the South African Navy, the Department of Correctional Services in KwaZulu-Natal, the Durban Metro Police and the South African Police Services (SAPS) in KZN participated in the parade in full uniform

The walk began at Dorothy Nyembe (former Gardiner Street) and Dr Pixley KaSeme Streets (former West Street) to the city hall nearby.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The Durban Central Business District was an array of colour as women from different government departments walked to the City Hall to highlight the plight of women on Friday. Video by Parboo Sewpersad

Durban Metro Police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersadh says rolling road closures will be used to ensure routes are reopened as the parade passes through.

He said road closures are expected to be in place until midday around the city hall.

Sewpersadh says traffic congestion has been eased by the presence of points-men at busy intersections.

He was aware that the mini-bus and People Mover bus service was disrupted because of the diversion of traffic from the main street.

Daily News