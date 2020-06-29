PICS & VIDEOS: Bumper sardine run as netters catch another huge haul off KZN beach

Durban - It was excitement all around on Monday morning as young and old fishing enthusiasts netted more than 200 crates of sardines in Winkelspruit in what is turning out to be a bumper Sardine 2020 run. It comes after huge shoals were netted between uMgababa and Scottburgh on Sunday. Rishad Khan, from the local fishing group Grunter Gully Fishing Tribe spoke to the Daily News from the hub of excitement.



He said as soon as they drove into Winkelspruit they saw the birds circling above the water and they spotted the sardines thereafter immediately on the shore break. “We got the boat in and we got almost 200 crates, got another boat in now, we are trying to circle the sardines and we can drop the net”. Sardines were netted between uMgababa and Scottburgh yesterday. Seine netters will continue scouring the surf off Addington Beach in search of sardines today. For now, the sardines were concentrated on the South Coast between uMgababa and Scottburgh, said seasoned netter Brahamanand Tony Outar. Picture: Supplied

He said the weekend was also filled with fun as nets came out full in Scottburgh and uMgababa. “In uMgababa we had about two nets. It was exciting, we had a lot of people on the beach”.

Six days ago a shoal of sardines about 300m offshore from the uMhlanga beaches.

SARDINES were netted between uMgababa and Scottburgh on Sunday. Seine netters will continue scouring the surf off Addington Beach in search of sardines on Monday. For now, the sardines were concentrated on the South Coast between uMgababa and Scottburgh, said seasoned netter Brahamanand Tony Outar. Video Supplied.





Greg Thompson, KZN Sharks Board Acting HOD: Operations, said they conducted a sardine patrol flight on Tuesday from uMhlanga to the Hole in the Wall in the Eastern Cape.

After an exciting weekend where sardines were netted in Scottburgh and Mgababa on the South Coast this weekend, this morning fishermen are netting more in Winkelspruit. Video: Supplied.





“Although we did not fly north, the information we received was that there had been sardines sighted on a deeper line between uMhlanga Rocks and Salt Rock. It seems that once again the sardines have reached the Bluff area and moved out on to a deeper line, missing the Durban beachfront,” Thompson said. He said this could change overnight, though, and it often happened when the fish returned south.

“There is still a good chance they will end up on the Durban beachfront. On Wednesday there were also reports of hundreds of sharks spotted in this area and in the afternoon the gannets arrived again in their hundreds. This has not occurred in KZN in many years and is a sight to behold,” he said.

In accordance with Covid-19 national lockdown regulations, all Shark safety gear was removed on March 24.



Daily News