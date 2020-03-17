PICS & VIDEOS: Taxi organisation begins mass sanitising drive in Durban to curb Covid-19 spread

Durban - On Tuesday morning the Chesterville taxi rank was buzzing with representatives from the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) who were handing out hand sanitisers to taxi drivers and passengers.

The taxi council jumped heed to the government's call to sanitise taxis, wash hands and use sanitiser in general to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

With public transportation having big crowds every day, Santaco decided to do their bit to keep drivers and passengers safe by sanitising passengers and drivers.

Durban central taxi associations were also present as well as the CEO of Addington Hospital, Dr Mthetheleli Ndlangisa.

Santaco KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Boy Zondi said they decided to go to taxi ranks throughout KZN, “preaching the very same gospel” as at Chesterville rank.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The Chesterville taxi rank was buzzing with representatives from Santaco who were handing out hand sanitiser to taxi drivers, for them and their passengers. Video: Thobeka Ngema





“Hlokomela means care, it falls under our programme, we’re carrying on with our programme Hlokomela,” said Zondi.

“We are handing out hand sanitisers to taxi drivers and we are speaking to them, and telling them to speak to passengers to use these sanitisers as a way of promoting hygiene in the taxis.”

He said they were doing their part and wanted others not to take the coronavirus lightly. Therefore, every South African should take the matter seriously so we can curb the virus. It was up to everyone to take part.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video On Tuesday morning the Chesterville taxi rank was buzzing with representatives from the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) who were handing out hand sanitiser to taxi drivers, for them and their passengers.Video: Thobeka Ngema





Once the hand sanitisers run out, drivers are encouraged to head to Santaco regional offices in Durban central, where they have bucket loads of sanitisers and that is where the refilling will take place.

“Also we are encouraging taxi owners to come out of their houses, they need to take part, they need to go to taxi ranks and help the drivers refill the sanitisers,” said Zondi.

He reiterated that everyone needed to take the programme seriously. No one must be at ease.

Daily News