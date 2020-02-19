Durban - Chaos and bedlam erupted at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Westville campus on Wednesday protesting students blocked the campus roads leading into the university with burning mattresses and attacked a professor with a brick.
The students, protesting against paying 15% of their historical debt fought running battles with private security guards who tried to disperse them with an anti-riot vehicle.
However in some videos shared on social media on Wednesday, the students can be seen climbing on top of the anti-riot vehicles.
A professor became the latest casualty in the bitter dispute between students and university management on Wednesday. The professor, who was attacked is believed to be in his 70s and usually arrives at the campus early in the morning.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.